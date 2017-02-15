Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ROBERT "JIM" NIXON. View Sign

JAMES 'JIM' ROBERT NIXON, 63



LAKELAND - James 'Jim' Robert Nixon, 63, passed away on the morning of February 9th, 2017, at home in Lakeland, Florida, a city he loved.

Jim was born April 19, 1953, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Robert 'Bob' and Shirley (Matthias) Nixon. With a life-long passion for music-particularly piano-he graduated from West Liberty University near Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1975 with a degree in music education. That brought him to Lakeland in 1977 to work as Assistant Band Director at Kathleen High School, where he enjoyed interacting with students and leading the Color Guard. When the arts programs were reduced the following year, he began working for the City of Lakeland in the department of parking services, where he spent the next 30 years, before retiring in 2010.

While working for the City, Jim was an enthusiastic participant and supporter of the life and growth of Downtown Lakeland, such as Arts on the Park and National Public Works Week, and in 2006 he received the Downtown Lakeland Partnership Award.

Those who knew Jim would agree he never met a stranger, and in addition to meeting new people, he loved composing songs on his piano or keyboard, classic rock, coaching his kids' sports teams, '80s comedies, all things Christmas, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Shirley Nixon. He is survived by his son, Jason (Yancy Cisneros) Nixon of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Jamie (Nicholas) Turco, of Winter Springs, FL; grandchildren Elijah Nixon, Lilibeth Nixon, and Wren Turco; sisters Shirleen (Larry) Johnston and Joyce Nixon, both of Harrison City, PA; five much-loved nephews and one adored niece; and mother of his children, Janet Nixon, of Lakeland, FL. He was also looking forward to the birth of his fourth grandchild in July.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Sunday, February 19th, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held in the Hollingsworth Room at The Lakeland Center and officiated by Brannen Padgett of Redemption Church. (Parking toward the back of The Lakeland Center is closest to the Hollings-worth Room.) The family requests that those attending wear bright colors to the service.

'My heart, which is so full to overflowing, has often been solaced and refreshed by music when weary and sick.' - Martin Luther.



