|
ELAINE FREEMAN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE FREEMAN BUTLER LAKELAND - Elaine Freeman Butler of Lakeland.
BUTLER
LAKELAND - Elaine Freeman Butler of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Monday, Feb 13, 2017. She was born December 4, 1922, in Portsmouth, NH, the daughter of Harold and Mildred Freeman.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dana Freeman, and her loving husband of 73 years, Joel Thomas Butler.
Elaine's greatest joy in life was her family; she is survived by two loving children, Joel Freeman Butler (Jane) and Carol Butler Schickel (Jake). She was a Nana to Jason Butler (Lucy), J.J. Schickel (Julie), Jamie DaSilva (Rui), Matt Schickel (Courtney) and Joey Zorn.
In her home, she was surrounded by pictures of her family; children, grandchildren and especially her nine great-grandchildren, Alex, Bear, Marley, Edie, Luca, Liv, Malu, Jackson and Blayne. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Butler and many nieces and nephews.
Elaine, a native of Portsmouth, NH, met Thomas, a Marine, when he was stationed at Portsmouth Navy Yard. While he spent 18 months fighting in the Pacific Theatre, she served the country as a civil servant supervising of the telephone switchboard, fielding critical White House calls to the Naval commander. When they moved to Lakeland, Elaine, 'a Yankee' soon won over all her southern family with her easy smile and kind heart.
Elaine was an enthusiastic and tireless volunteer for the AMVETS, Girl Scouts and the PTA. She had wonderful experiences with her Lakeland sorority group and was a Pink Lady for many years at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Elaine was always quick to lend a hand when she saw someone in need.
Elaine was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She was a constant and faithful friend and loved her water aerobics class, her KFC group, and her 'family' from the Woodbury neighborhood.
We would like to thank all of the Brookdale family that helped make her life happy after Papa died and all the wonderful people at Cornerstone Hospice who assisted in keeping her comfortable in her final days.
She was loved by everyone she ever encountered and as one of her grandchildren said 'she is leaving this earth the same way she did everything else - with amazing grace and elegance.' Heaven is definitely a little happier today.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 12PM with 1PM services conducted by the Rev. Dr. David Sokol.
Contributions to celebrate Elaine's life may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd. NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2017
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|