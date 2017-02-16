Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE FREEMAN BUTLER LAKELAND - Elaine Freeman Butler of Lakeland. View Sign

ELAINE FREEMAN

BUTLER



LAKELAND - Elaine Freeman Butler of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Monday, Feb 13, 2017. She was born December 4, 1922, in Portsmouth, NH, the daughter of Harold and Mildred Freeman.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dana Freeman, and her loving husband of 73 years, Joel Thomas Butler.

Elaine's greatest joy in life was her family; she is survived by two loving children, Joel Freeman Butler (Jane) and Carol Butler Schickel (Jake). She was a Nana to Jason Butler (Lucy), J.J. Schickel (Julie), Jamie DaSilva (Rui), Matt Schickel (Courtney) and Joey Zorn.

In her home, she was surrounded by pictures of her family; children, grandchildren and especially her nine great-grandchildren, Alex, Bear, Marley, Edie, Luca, Liv, Malu, Jackson and Blayne. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Butler and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine, a native of Portsmouth, NH, met Thomas, a Marine, when he was stationed at Portsmouth Navy Yard. While he spent 18 months fighting in the Pacific Theatre, she served the country as a civil servant supervising of the telephone switchboard, fielding critical White House calls to the Naval commander. When they moved to Lakeland, Elaine, 'a Yankee' soon won over all her southern family with her easy smile and kind heart.

Elaine was an enthusiastic and tireless volunteer for the AMVETS, Girl Scouts and the PTA. She had wonderful experiences with her Lakeland sorority group and was a Pink Lady for many years at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Elaine was always quick to lend a hand when she saw someone in need.

Elaine was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She was a constant and faithful friend and loved her water aerobics class, her KFC group, and her 'family' from the Woodbury neighborhood.

We would like to thank all of the Brookdale family that helped make her life happy after Papa died and all the wonderful people at Cornerstone Hospice who assisted in keeping her comfortable in her final days.

She was loved by everyone she ever encountered and as one of her grandchildren said 'she is leaving this earth the same way she did everything else - with amazing grace and elegance.' Heaven is definitely a little happier today.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 12PM with 1PM services conducted by the Rev. Dr. David Sokol.

Contributions to celebrate Elaine's life may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd. NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.







ELAINE FREEMANBUTLERLAKELAND - Elaine Freeman Butler of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Monday, Feb 13, 2017. She was born December 4, 1922, in Portsmouth, NH, the daughter of Harold and Mildred Freeman.Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dana Freeman, and her loving husband of 73 years, Joel Thomas Butler.Elaine's greatest joy in life was her family; she is survived by two loving children, Joel Freeman Butler (Jane) and Carol Butler Schickel (Jake). She was a Nana to Jason Butler (Lucy), J.J. Schickel (Julie), Jamie DaSilva (Rui), Matt Schickel (Courtney) and Joey Zorn.In her home, she was surrounded by pictures of her family; children, grandchildren and especially her nine great-grandchildren, Alex, Bear, Marley, Edie, Luca, Liv, Malu, Jackson and Blayne. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Butler and many nieces and nephews.Elaine, a native of Portsmouth, NH, met Thomas, a Marine, when he was stationed at Portsmouth Navy Yard. While he spent 18 months fighting in the Pacific Theatre, she served the country as a civil servant supervising of the telephone switchboard, fielding critical White House calls to the Naval commander. When they moved to Lakeland, Elaine, 'a Yankee' soon won over all her southern family with her easy smile and kind heart.Elaine was an enthusiastic and tireless volunteer for the AMVETS, Girl Scouts and the PTA. She had wonderful experiences with her Lakeland sorority group and was a Pink Lady for many years at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Elaine was always quick to lend a hand when she saw someone in need.Elaine was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She was a constant and faithful friend and loved her water aerobics class, her KFC group, and her 'family' from the Woodbury neighborhood.We would like to thank all of the Brookdale family that helped make her life happy after Papa died and all the wonderful people at Cornerstone Hospice who assisted in keeping her comfortable in her final days.She was loved by everyone she ever encountered and as one of her grandchildren said 'she is leaving this earth the same way she did everything else - with amazing grace and elegance.' Heaven is definitely a little happier today.A gathering of family and friends will take place at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 12PM with 1PM services conducted by the Rev. Dr. David Sokol.Contributions to celebrate Elaine's life may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd. NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881. Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com