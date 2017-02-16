WILLIAM 'BUDDY' B. GAITHER, 80
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM B. "BUDDY" GAITHER.
AUBURNDALE - Mr. William 'Buddy' B. Gaither, age 80, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital with his family by his side.
Mr. Gaither was born March 13, 1936 in Blount County, Alabama to Albert Curtis and Annie Ethel (McClure) Gaither. He was an Auburndale resident for the past 65 years coming from Alabama. He was a retired truck driver with L. Dicks Trucking of Dundee. Buddy was a member of Legacy Community Church of Auburndale. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching baseball and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers: Cecil & Percy and 2 sisters: Agnes & Zelma.
Buddy is survived by his loving family: wife of 60 years: Linda Gaither, son: Albert Rolland (Lynn) Gaither, brother: Roy (Janice) Gaither, 2 sisters: Wanda (Victor) Shumate, all of Auburndale, Julita Montgomery of Cullman, AL, 2 grandsons: Albert Rolland Gaither, Jr., Joseph Curtis (Summer) Gaither, 1 gt. granddaughter: Hailey Renee Gaither, all of Auburndale.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 16th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, February 17th at Legacy Community Church, 201 Dickey Rd., Auburndale. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2017