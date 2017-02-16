Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD BOBBY "BEAN" FROST. View Sign

HAROLD BOBBY 'MR. BEAN'

FROST, 65



WINTER HAVEN - Harold Bobby Frost aka 'Mr. Bean' passed away on Sunday February 12, 2017 in Winter Haven Florida. Born November 10, 1951 to T.J. and Bertha Frost in Fort Meade, Florida, he was the youngest of 9 children: Evelyn (deceased), Charlie (deceased), Billie Sue, Betty Jo, Donald Leroy, Kenneth Lee, Janice Faye, Jackie Sible. He was a lifelong member of Eagle Lake Church of Christ. He poured his heart and soul into his family and community.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 45 years, Phyllis, their only child Missy Eby (Mike), her 4 sons: Nick Gribbin (Linda), Joey Gribbin (Ashley), David and Chase, along with the 4 great grandsons: Nicholas, Cole, Tad and Dakota.

He worked in the construction supply business at Hughes Supply, now HD Supply White Cap, since October 1971. From the time his daughter was in the 6th grade he spent countless hours volunteering at the Auburndale High School with the Band Imperial Sound of Auburndale and in the later years when his grandsons were in the NJROTC, he devoted 5 full years there. It was over 25 years of continuous service. He received the honor of many awards through the years, including the John Barrow Band Patron of the year award. He received it so many times they decided to honor him with his own award. It was named the Bean Frost Service award and is awarded to the band member that has given the most service to the band program throughout the year.

The services will be held at The Village Church of God, 6 Coleman Road, Winter Haven, FL 33880; 10 am visitation and 11 am service, on Saturday February 18, 2017.

