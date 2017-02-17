DOROTHY JEAN
1/1/1928 - 2/9/2017
LAKELAND - Dorothy Jean Shartran, 89, passed away on February 9, 2017. She was born in Rochester, New York to the late Elmer and Margaret Damuth.
Dorothy was a proud wife, mother, and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; four daughters and one son; eight grandchildren; sev-en great-grandchildren, and a twin sister.
A private family service will be held in her honor.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017