MORRISON, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Edith S. Morrison passed away 2/14/17, at her residence.
She was born in Philadelphia and came to Winter Haven from Ft. Lauderdale in 1982. She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Mrs. Morrison graduated from Juniata College in PA. She was a member of Cypress Ridge Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband William J. Morrison. She is survived by her daughter Susan T. Ford of Winter Haven and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 11AM from the Cypress Ridge Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven, FL. Interment will be in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017