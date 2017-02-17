ROBERT 'BOB' EDWARD
BRYANT, 90
LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' Edward Bryant went home to Jesus on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Bob was 90 years old, born in Lakeland, FL where he lived with his wife Bobbie Faye Bryant.
Services will be held at 1st Baptist Church at the Mall, 1010 Memorial Blvd. Lakeland, FL. The viewing is scheduled at 10am with the service at 11am in the chapel followed by lunch in the church Hospitality Room. The graveside committal ceremony will be held at 2pm at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 2125 South Bartow Highway, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bob's memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bobbie Faye Bryant, son Tab Bryant, daughter-in-law Heather Bryant, granddaughter Avery Bryant, and sister Betty Cone of Bradenton. He is the son of the late Arthur & Cynthia Bryant.
Bob served in the Navy during WWII. He was an active member of 1st Baptist Church at the Mall where he was a member of the choir, the Joy Class, Primetimer's, and participated in mission trips to Montana, North Carolina, and New Orleans. He worked for the State of Florida Department of Transportation for 30 years and then as a painter and handyman.
Bob was a gentle soul, a true servant heart always ready with a smile and kind word for everyone. He will truly be missed.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017