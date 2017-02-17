ANNA L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA L. MACKAY.
MACKAY, 93
LAKELAND - Anna L. Mackay, 93, of Lakeland, died on February 14, 2017. She was born on January 21, 1924 in Salisbury North Carolina. Anna was a beloved mother, wife, and a wonderful teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Mackay. She is survived by her 5 children: Laura Ann Burgland, Lynn Ellen Mackay, Donald M. Mackay, Jr., Bruce Cole Mackay, and Edward G. Mackay, her two sisters Margaret Walker and Jenny Mauhs, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and a sister in law Betty Asbury.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 18, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at The Estates at Carpenters Auditorium. Memorial donations may be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street Enterprise, Florida 32725.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017