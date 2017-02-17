RACHEL A.
BENNETT, 63
SEFFNER - Rachel A. Bennett, 63, of Seffner, born in Plant City on September 24, 1953; entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2017.
She was a member of East Point Assembly of God, Tampa. She loved her family and enjoyed baking, arts and crafts, and flowers.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ronald Bennett; children, Travis Bennett and Angela Curci (Shane); siblings, Jean Cribbs Lindsay (Mike), Daniel Cribbs (Deborah) and Renita Cribbs Johnson (Jimmy); and grandchild, Daniel Curci. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Cribbs, and parents Melvin and Carolyn Cribbs.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 A.M., at East Point Assembly of God, 5337 Garden Lane, Tampa, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Committal to follow at Seffner Cemetery, Seffner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade (BGMC), East Point Assembly of God, 5337 Garden Lane, Tampa, FL, 33610. Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com .
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017