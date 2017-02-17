GREGORY BRYAN
WILLIAMS, 46
LAKELAND - Gregory Bryan Williams, age 46, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in Clermont.
Greg was born August 14, 1970 in Pinellas County. He was a longtime resident of Bartow and Lakeland. He was an avid Florida State Fan.
He is preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Williams and is survived by a loving family that includes his father Bryan Williams of Lakeland, his sister KC Cusic and husband Billy of Lakeland, along with six nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church at 355 S. Florida Avenue, Bartow. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 AM at the Church. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com .
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017