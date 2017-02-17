BARBARA FORD
RANDALL, 80
LAKELAND - Barbara Ford Randall, 80, passed away on February 15, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Barbara was born in Plainfield, NJ on January 10, 1937 to the late Bob and Ruth Ford. She spent her early childhood in Lakeland, FL before moving to Newbern, NC during WWII, and then to Plainfield NJ. She returned to Lakeland and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1955. She married husband Dick Randall April 14, 1957. She was a beloved wife of 59 years, mom of 3, grandmother of 6, and great grandmother of 2. She was a Sunday school teacher, Brownie leader, teletype operator, seamstress, skilled crafter, wheel club founder, world traveler, and friend. Barbara and Dick have been long time members of Church at the Mall.
She is survived by her husband Dick Randall; children, Pam (Randall) Shepherd and husband Brian, Mike Randall and wife Aura, and Kim Randall; sibling, John and wife Cecile Ford; grandchildren, Rachel Mahannah and husband Shawn, Nicholas Randall, Jonathan Shepherd and wife Kelly, Scott Shepherd, JR Randall, Brandon Randall; and great grandchildren, Ellie and Ava Mahannah.
A Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday February 18, 2017 at 11am at Heath Funeral Chapel with a viewing Friday from 5-7pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hope for Brazil Ministries Inc. 3616 Harden Blvd, #334, Lakeland, FL 33803.
