Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA FORD RANDALL. View Sign

BARBARA FORD

RANDALL, 80



LAKELAND - Barbara Ford Randall, 80, passed away on February 15, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Barbara was born in Plainfield, NJ on January 10, 1937 to the late Bob and Ruth Ford. She spent her early childhood in Lakeland, FL before moving to Newbern, NC during WWII, and then to Plainfield NJ. She returned to Lakeland and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1955. She married husband Dick Randall April 14, 1957. She was a beloved wife of 59 years, mom of 3, grandmother of 6, and great grandmother of 2. She was a Sunday school teacher, Brownie leader, teletype operator, seamstress, skilled crafter, wheel club founder, world traveler, and friend. Barbara and Dick have been long time members of Church at the Mall.

She is survived by her husband Dick Randall; children, Pam (Randall) Shepherd and husband Brian, Mike Randall and wife Aura, and Kim Randall; sibling, John and wife Cecile Ford; grandchildren, Rachel Mahannah and husband Shawn, Nicholas Randall, Jonathan Shepherd and wife Kelly, Scott Shepherd, JR Randall, Brandon Randall; and great grandchildren, Ellie and Ava Mahannah.

A Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday February 18, 2017 at 11am at Heath Funeral Chapel with a viewing Friday from 5-7pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hope for Brazil Ministries Inc. 3616 Harden Blvd, #334, Lakeland, FL 33803.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com .







BARBARA FORDRANDALL, 80LAKELAND - Barbara Ford Randall, 80, passed away on February 15, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Barbara was born in Plainfield, NJ on January 10, 1937 to the late Bob and Ruth Ford. She spent her early childhood in Lakeland, FL before moving to Newbern, NC during WWII, and then to Plainfield NJ. She returned to Lakeland and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1955. She married husband Dick Randall April 14, 1957. She was a beloved wife of 59 years, mom of 3, grandmother of 6, and great grandmother of 2. She was a Sunday school teacher, Brownie leader, teletype operator, seamstress, skilled crafter, wheel club founder, world traveler, and friend. Barbara and Dick have been long time members of Church at the Mall.She is survived by her husband Dick Randall; children, Pam (Randall) Shepherd and husband Brian, Mike Randall and wife Aura, and Kim Randall; sibling, John and wife Cecile Ford; grandchildren, Rachel Mahannah and husband Shawn, Nicholas Randall, Jonathan Shepherd and wife Kelly, Scott Shepherd, JR Randall, Brandon Randall; and great grandchildren, Ellie and Ava Mahannah.A Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday February 18, 2017 at 11am at Heath Funeral Chapel with a viewing Friday from 5-7pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hope for Brazil Ministries Inc. 3616 Harden Blvd, #334, Lakeland, FL 33803.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com