VIOLET STEBBINS
|
McGEE, 81
LAKELAND - Violet Stebbins McGee passed on February 13, 2017.
Violet was born on April 25, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late Frank and Philomena Ritacco. She was raised in Chicago and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Violet and her family moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1963, where she made her permanent home.
Violet was the beloved mother of four children: Debbie Stebbins Carter-Bolf, Dena Stebbins DeCamp (Dr. O. Nelson DeCamp), Ron Stebbins and Dora Lee Stebbins Brown (Ron D. Brown). She was the grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and beloved Aunt.
Services will be at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Gene McGee. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the S.P.C.A.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017