JUDY L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDY L. CALLAWAY.
CALLAWAY, 65
LAKELAND - Mrs. Judy L. Callaway passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.
Judy was born on January 11, 1952 to Vera and Frank Cohee, Jr. in Easton, Maryland. She was a medical assistant.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Vera and Frank Cohee, Jr. and brother, Frank Cohee, III. Judy is survived by her husband, Don Callaway; sons, David Callaway (Lori) and Michael Callaway; daughter, Pamela Wright; sisters, Hope Cohee and Cheryl Cohee-Andrews (Bob); sister in law, Mollie Cohee; 9 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation PO Box 23827 Tampa, FL 33623-3827.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. Funeral services to follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 pm. Interment Serenity Gardens, Lakeland.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017