BRUCE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE BODIFORD.
BODIFORD, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Bruce Bodiford, 80, of Winter Haven passed away at home on February 11, 2017. He was born on October 18, 1936 in Calhoun County, Florida.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Bodiford, three sons, Kyle, Michael (Kim), & Wade Bodiford, all of Winter Haven, FL, one daughter, Lisa Elsenheimer, of Saranac, NY, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, one brother, Royce Bodiford and one sister, Minnie Lee, both of North Florida.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church of Lake Alfred, 130 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Lake Alfred, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2017