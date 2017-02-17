MARY ALICE COPELAND, 86
LAKELAND - Mary Alice Copeland, 86, of Lakeland Florida passed on to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 due to natural causes. She joins her beloved husband, mother, father, brothers Troy and Preston and sisters Norma and Ann who passed before her.
Mary was born September, 17 1930 to Troy Homer Jones Sr. and Eunice Beatrice Jones, 4th oldest of 5 siblings. Mary graduated from Pasco High School in Dade City Florida in 1948.
Mary attended some classes at University of Florida for a couple of years before becoming a housewife for 17 years. She then was employed by Standard Auto Parts in Dade City for 13 years in the bookkeeping department. She had a short stint at Boring Business Machines in Lakeland then was employed by Mid-State Paving Company in Auburndale for 25 years in the Financial Department until the company closed its doors. Mary spent over 25 years in Dade City raising her family but did find time with Friends and Family to enjoy outings, cards, golf and travel. She lived in the Winter Haven - Lakeland area for the remainder of her days. It was during this time she enjoyed taking day and weekend trips, some golfing and shopping trips, some to the beach, some by herself, some with her family but most with Ray, the love of her life. Mary loved the sea and surrounded herself at home with many reminders of that love.
Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was endeared by many friends and co-workers over the years. Mary cared much more for others than herself and was always ready and willing to share her heart and kindness. All who knew her felt blessed by having the honor of knowing her. She was always ready to sacrifice herself to her family and to make sure they were happy! Although she passed this trait on, no one could do it quite like her. She was the brightest star in the sky! She loved spending time with her family as much as her family loved spending time with her. Mary would drive many miles to see her grandchildren and show them her special doting love through their activities or just her hug and smile. Mary especially loved her time with her husband Ray whether it was a weekend trip, golfing, on the water, at the beach or just being home together. Ray often told others how blessed he was to have Mary as is wife. Her children recognized and celebrated the blessing of having her as their mother.
Mary was married for 63 years to the love of her life Ray who passed recently. Mary Alice is survived by two sons, Preston and Neil; her daughter, Marcie and husband Buff; grandchildren Michael, Preston, Bradley and wife Laura, Weston and Logan; and great-grandchildren Will, Liam, Tinsley, Levi and Bryce.
