GODWIN, 87
Retired Minister
NORTH FORT MYERS - J. Arnold Godwin was born on September 12, 1929 to Joseph Franklin and Pearl Godwin in Avon Park, FL. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shelba Pitts-Godwin and 8 older siblings. Arnold is survived by his daughters, Lori Robertson of N. Ft. Myers and Kara Godwin-Causseaux of St. Pete. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren.
Rev. Godwin served 60+ years as a Church of God minister, for the State of Florida.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Village Church of God, 6 Coleman Rd, Winter Haven, FL. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to: THE SANCTUARY OF SAVANNAH, Pastor Larry McDaniels, 8912 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406, Phone #: (912) 691-1148. The donations will be for ONAVILLE CLEAN WATER PROJECT IN HAITI, which is a Church of God orphanage. In the memo portion of the check, be sure to put the project name.
