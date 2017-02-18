Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH ARNOLD GODWIN. View Sign

JOSEPH ARNOLD

GODWIN, 87

Retired Minister



NORTH FORT MYERS - J. Arnold Godwin was born on September 12, 1929 to Joseph Franklin and Pearl Godwin in Avon Park, FL. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shelba Pitts-Godwin and 8 older siblings. Arnold is survived by his daughters, Lori Robertson of N. Ft. Myers and Kara Godwin-Causseaux of St. Pete. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren.

Rev. Godwin served 60+ years as a Church of God minister, for the State of Florida.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Village Church of God, 6 Coleman Rd, Winter Haven, FL. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to: THE SANCTUARY OF SAVANNAH, Pastor Larry McDaniels, 8912 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406, Phone #: (912) 691-1148. The donations will be for ONAVILLE CLEAN WATER PROJECT IN HAITI, which is a Church of God orphanage. In the memo portion of the check, be sure to put the project name.







JOSEPH ARNOLDGODWIN, 87Retired MinisterNORTH FORT MYERS - J. Arnold Godwin was born on September 12, 1929 to Joseph Franklin and Pearl Godwin in Avon Park, FL. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.He is preceded in death by his wife, Shelba Pitts-Godwin and 8 older siblings. Arnold is survived by his daughters, Lori Robertson of N. Ft. Myers and Kara Godwin-Causseaux of St. Pete. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren.Rev. Godwin served 60+ years as a Church of God minister, for the State of Florida.A visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Village Church of God, 6 Coleman Rd, Winter Haven, FL. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to: THE SANCTUARY OF SAVANNAH, Pastor Larry McDaniels, 8912 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406, Phone #: (912) 691-1148. The donations will be for ONAVILLE CLEAN WATER PROJECT IN HAITI, which is a Church of God orphanage. In the memo portion of the check, be sure to put the project name. Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC

3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

(863) 858-4474 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com