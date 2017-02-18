Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLIE SHERROUSE. View Sign

BILLIE

SHERROUSE, 79



BONIFAY - Billie Sherrouse, age 79, of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2017 at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Billie was born on February 2, 1938 in Altoona, Alabama to Norman Kuykendall and Sue (Jones) Kuykendall. She worked as a seamstress and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Claude Sherrouse.

She is survived by her son: Calvin Sherrouse, Jr. and wife Marsha of Bonifay, Florida; two daughters: Carla Parrish and husband Everett of Polk City, Florida, Caye McGill and husband Joe of Greenville, South Carolina; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. EST Monday, February 20, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida with Rev. Jason Grime officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Socrom Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.



