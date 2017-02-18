Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINE G. BOUCHER. View Sign

PAULINE G.

BOUCHER, 71



LAKELAND - Pauline G. Boucher, 71, of Lakeland, died on February 16, 2017. She was born on January 8, 1946 in Berlin New Hampshire. Pauline was a dedicated wife and loving mother and dedicated her life to providing day care, helping other families to care for and raise their children.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Boucher, her parents Roland and Grace Lepage, and a brother Roland Lepage Jr. and his wife Priscille. She is survived by her two sons: Rene Boucher, his companion Beth O'Donnell and his two sons Joseph and Zachary and their mother Cheryl; Carl Boucher, his wife Lillian and their two sons Joshua and Matthew. She is also survived by her companion Jim Woodward, her siblings: John and Lucille Lepage, Louise and Roland Dupuis, Gertrude and Paul Parent, Rita Mortensen, and Terri Lavoie and sisters in law Annette and Gene Steffen, Irene and Paul Pelchat, Cecile and Maurice Poulin and many nieces and nephews and all of the other children she helped raise and countless friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday February 20, 2017 from 5-7 P.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 21, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel.

The family would like to thank Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for the wonderful care that she received.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com .







PAULINE G.BOUCHER, 71LAKELAND - Pauline G. Boucher, 71, of Lakeland, died on February 16, 2017. She was born on January 8, 1946 in Berlin New Hampshire. Pauline was a dedicated wife and loving mother and dedicated her life to providing day care, helping other families to care for and raise their children.She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Boucher, her parents Roland and Grace Lepage, and a brother Roland Lepage Jr. and his wife Priscille. She is survived by her two sons: Rene Boucher, his companion Beth O'Donnell and his two sons Joseph and Zachary and their mother Cheryl; Carl Boucher, his wife Lillian and their two sons Joshua and Matthew. She is also survived by her companion Jim Woodward, her siblings: John and Lucille Lepage, Louise and Roland Dupuis, Gertrude and Paul Parent, Rita Mortensen, and Terri Lavoie and sisters in law Annette and Gene Steffen, Irene and Paul Pelchat, Cecile and Maurice Poulin and many nieces and nephews and all of the other children she helped raise and countless friends.A viewing will be held on Monday February 20, 2017 from 5-7 P.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 21, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel.The family would like to thank Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for the wonderful care that she received.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com