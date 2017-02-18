PAULINE G.
BOUCHER, 71
LAKELAND - Pauline G. Boucher, 71, of Lakeland, died on February 16, 2017. She was born on January 8, 1946 in Berlin New Hampshire. Pauline was a dedicated wife and loving mother and dedicated her life to providing day care, helping other families to care for and raise their children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Boucher, her parents Roland and Grace Lepage, and a brother Roland Lepage Jr. and his wife Priscille. She is survived by her two sons: Rene Boucher, his companion Beth O'Donnell and his two sons Joseph and Zachary and their mother Cheryl; Carl Boucher, his wife Lillian and their two sons Joshua and Matthew. She is also survived by her companion Jim Woodward, her siblings: John and Lucille Lepage, Louise and Roland Dupuis, Gertrude and Paul Parent, Rita Mortensen, and Terri Lavoie and sisters in law Annette and Gene Steffen, Irene and Paul Pelchat, Cecile and Maurice Poulin and many nieces and nephews and all of the other children she helped raise and countless friends.
A viewing will be held on Monday February 20, 2017 from 5-7 P.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 21, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel.
The family would like to thank Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for the wonderful care that she received.
