NANCY JANE
|
ASHMEAD, 76
LAKELAND - Nancy Jane Ashmead, 76, of Lakeland went to be with the Lord after a long brave, struggle with pancreatic cancer at home surrounded by her family on February 15, 2017. She was born on January 31, 1941 in Boston, Massachusetts. Nancy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Leo Ashmead, three sons, Edward Ashmead, Michael (Amanda) Ashmead, Leo (Nicole) Ashmead, and three daughters, Diane Thompson, Terri (Garth) DuQuesnay, Susan Freebern, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, two brothers, Gary (Margie) McDonald, Gregory (Martha) McDonald and sister, Cheryl Ramsey.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2017