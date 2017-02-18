JOSEPH K.
TAYLOR, 54
BARTOW - Joseph K. Taylor, age 54, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in Bartow.
Born May 4, 1962 in Chicago, IL, Joe came to Bartow 34 years ago from Chicago. Mr. Taylor worked for Mosaic for 26 years and was a Chief Operator. He was a member of the Vineyard Church of God of Bartow.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Larry and Diane Ellman and his brother Brian Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dafney Music Taylor of Bartow, his son Matthew Taylor (Lillie) of Tallahassee, his stepsons: Greg Holder (Richard S. Levand) of Astor, Michael Holder (Danelle) of Bartow, Jason Holder (Lindsey) of Bartow, his siblings: Brenda Torres (Michael), LeAnn Taylor, Lois Taylor, all of Chicago, IL, Zachery Taylor (Jennie) of Warsaw, IN, and Kenny Taylor (Kim) of South Carolina. Mr. Taylor also leaves behind nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 20th from 1pm to 2pm at the Vineyard Church of God in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the church. Condolences to the family at
