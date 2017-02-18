Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROBERT THOMAS NEWSOME, Sr.



LAKELAND - Robert Thomas Newsome, born in Decatur, GA, to Paul and Katurah Newsome on July 15, 1942 went to be with our Lord on February 17, 2017. Robert attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a BS in Agricultural Business in 1965.

Shortly thereafter, Robert married Peggy Baker Newsome on June 12, 1965 at Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur GA. They remained in GA until moving to Lakeland, FL, in 1971. Robert has owned Robert T. Newsome Insurance Agency at 1700 S Florida Ave. for 37 years. His motto was, 'Not just selling insurance, building relationships for life.' Robert enjoyed life and enjoyed people even more. He enjoyed playing tennis with Bob and friends, deep sea fishing and working in his greenhouse growing orchids. He also enjoyed old cars and just had his 1957 Studebaker restored. He loved attending University of Georgia football games, nothing took more priority than other people. His favorite hobby was generously serving others.

Robert has been an actively involved member of the Lakeland community since he arrived in 1971. He served on the Lakeland Planning and Zoning Board from 1992-1996 and served as Vice Chairman in 1994. He was the President of Camp Fire USA and supported many nonprofits - too many to list. Robert was a member of The Lakeland Yacht and Country Club and served in many capacities as well as Commodore. For 45 years Robert served First United Methodist Church in many areas such as the Finance Chair and Stewardship chair, Carillon Committee, Columbarium Committee, trustees, Permanent Endowment Committee, Building Committee, Long Range Awareness Committee, United Methodist Men President, Vanguard Sunday School President, usher, mission trip participant, tram driver, and advent devotional writer to name a few. It would be more appropriate to list the things that he didn't do because that list would be much shorter. He genuinely had a servant's heart.

Robert is survived by his wife Peggy Baker Newsome of 51 years, his daughter, Connie Newsome Thomas and her husband David, his son Robert T. Newsome Jr. (Bob) and his wife Amy, and seven grandchildren: Ashlee, Courtnee, Brittnee and Robert III (Trey) Newsome, and Lily, Baker and Witt Thomas. He is also survived by his brothers John Paul Newsome, James Lowry Newsome and sister Sue Anna Newsome McPhail.

The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit of Lakeland Regional Hospital for their compassionate and wonderful end of life care lead by Dr. Francisco Chebly as well as Dr. Graham Green at the Hollis Cancer Center and the heart transplant team at Tampa General Hospital led by Dr. Les Miller and Dr. Luis Arroyo.

Robert's Celebration of Life Service will be at 4:30 on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL. A reception at the church will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33801, The Children's Clothes Closet at First United Methodist Church, or the Hollis Cancer Center 352 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805.

