ROSEMARIE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSEMARIE RAYBORN.
RAYBORN, 82
LAKELAND - Rosemarie Rayborn, age 82, passed away on 1/29/17 in Lakeland, FL.
Rosemarie was born on 3/24/1934 in Detroit, MI.
Rosemarie is survived by sons; Steven Carpenter of Lakeland and Richard Rayborn of Dunnellon, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held 2/25/17 at 1 PM at Trinity Life Church, 1942 W Memorial Blvd., Lakeland
Central Florida Casket
Store & Funeral Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2017