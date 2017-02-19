|
LUDINGTON, MI. - Henry E. Groendal, age 84, of Ludington, Michigan, passed away on February 6, 2017 at Spectrum Health-Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Henry was born February 6, 1933 in Muskegon to Jacob and Betty 'Minnie' (Doornbos) Groendal. He was one of 6 children. After high school he worked at Continental Motor for several years building tank motors for the US Army. He moved to Florida in his mid-twenties where he met and ultimately married his first wife Joan Cooper (formerly of New York City, NY), in 1958, and raised 3 children, Kenneth, Kimberly and Jennifer in Lakeland, Florida. Henry completed several years of higher education (Florida Southern College) and received an Associate's Degree. He was employed for 30 years and retired from American Cyanamid Co. as Industrial Relations Manager in Brewster, Florida. After Joan's passing in 1985, Henry then remarried in 1989, to Jean Doriot, nee Godin of Ludington, Michigan, where they resided. Henry served his community as a Trustee for the Pere Marquette Charter Township for over 10 years. Over his lifetime Henry had many interests outside of his profession. In his youth he enjoyed gardening, fishing and riding horses. He had a passion for music, especially classical. All his life Henry was an avid reader and enjoyed talking about history and politics. Henry also had a love of nature and felt blessed to live in Ludington which he called 'paradise'. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and cherished being with his family.
Henry is survived by his wife Jean Groendal of Ludington; his children: Kenneth (Martha) Groendal of Lakeland, FL, Kimberly (Susan Carter) Groendal of Eden, NC, Jennifer (Brett Patterson) Groendal of St. Petersburg, FL, Jeanne (Mark) Willis of Ludington, MI; six grandchildren: Kenneth II (Sanda), Reese, Joan, Brooke, Tristen, and Jack; two sisters: Lois (William) Workman and Frances Lazarock, both of Muskegon, Michigan. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife: Joan Groendal; sister: Virginia Arneberg, two brothers: Frederick and James Groendal. and Jean's son: Brett Doriot.
A funeral service for Henry was held on February 14, 2017, followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Ludington, MI.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Renucci Hospitality House, 100 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503-9902. The Renucci House operates totally on philanthropy and provides on-site quality housing for families receiving services at the Meijer Heart Center, Butterworth Hospital, and the DeVos Children's Hospital.
