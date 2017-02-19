PAMELA A.
(nee LANE) SIEWERT, 59
CLERMONT - Pamela A. (nee Lane) Siewert. The world has been blessed with our walking angel, on earth for 59 years and recently earned her wings on February 6, 2017, when she ascended to heaven to continue her journey to grace the universe with her kind and gentle heart. In her remaining weeks on earth, she courageously battled the effects of double pneumonia only to weaken and finally succumb to its resurgence.
Pam is survived by her forever loving family members: husband (Dave Hubert, Clermont, FL); sons Brett Siewert, Clermont, FL) and (Garrett Wattles, Montverde, FL); daughter of Shirley Smith (Auburndale, FL) and Carl Edward Lane (deceased); step-daughter to H. Steve Smith (deceased); sister (Kelly Whitman, Auburndale, FL and partner Chris), step-brother Donovan Smith (LeeAnn, Atlanta, GA), a niece (Jessica) and nephew (Ryan).
She was born in Cape Giradeau, MO and moved to Biloxi, MI in 1960. In 1963 the family moved to Pensacola, FL until 1973 when they found a forever home in Auburndale, FL, where Pam graduated from Auburndale High School in 1975. After fulfilling her roles as legal secretary and executive administrative assistant in various corporations, Pam dedicated her life to helping and supporting family, friends and anyone genuinely in need of a kind and generous soul. In later years, her passion was to tending to her two four legged sons, Jeb and Gunner and her beautiful gardens.
