HAROLD 'STEVE'
|
STEPHENSON
Teacher
LAKELAND - Harold 'Steve' Stephenson died on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.
Mr. Stephenson served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954.
Mr. Stephenson taught in the Polk County Schools for many years at Travis Vocational Center from 1969 to 1975.
He then taught at Ridge Vo-Tech Center from 1975 until his retirement in 1982.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Florida Presbyterian Homes Loving Care Endowment Fund. For information call 863-688-5521.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2017