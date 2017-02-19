DELORES MARIE BROWN

DELORES MARIE
BROWN
Watson Clinic

LAKELAND - Delores passed away on February 15, 2017. She was born on September 24, 1932 in Pekin, Illinois.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Sandy (Gerald) Landvatter; son, Douglas (Pam) Brown; grandchildren, Kent (Jami) Landvatter, Kami Klue; great granchildren, Henry and Lucas Landvatter, Kyndil Rogers, and Zevin Klue.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 6 to 8pm at Heath Funeral Chapel.
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .

Funeral Home
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2017
