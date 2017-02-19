JOHN THOMAS
FABER, 90
WINTER HAVEN - John Faber, 90, passed away peacefully February 5, 2017.
He is survived by Beatrice, his wife of 68 years, children Michael (Shir-ley), Jan Holloway, Mark (Ana), 3 grandchildren: Lauren, Kat, Brandon, 1 great grandson Jacob.
A small service will be held at his spiritual home Grace Lutheran Church, Ave. C, Winter Haven, at 11:00 am Wednesday 2/22/17.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2017