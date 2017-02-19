JAMES A.
BARRETT, Jr., 90
HAINES CITY - James A. Barrett, Jr., 90, of Haines City, FL passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice For-sythe Hospice House in Auburndale, FL.
Born December 11, 1926 in Birmingham, AL to James and Nancy Stone Barrett, he moved here in 1989 from Pennsylvania, when GTE moved him to Winter Haven to work. He continued to work on as GTE became Verizon and eventually retired. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Harding. He was of the Methodist faith and was a past member of the Moose Lodge and the Masonic Lodge.
He is preceded in death by: his first wife, Dorothy; his parents; and a brother, Carl.
He is survived by: his wife Bonnie; a daughter, Barbara Thompson of Cincinnati, OH; 2 step-sons, Danny Coe of New Mexico and Charles Coe of Leo, IN; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in York, PA.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2017