Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENJAMIN "HAROLD" MYHAND. View Sign

BENJAMIN

'HAROLD'

MYHAND, 87



BRADENTON - Benjamin 'Harold' Myhand, 87, passed away February 12, 2017.

Harold was born on December 2, 1929 in Birmingham, AL and moved all over the south due to his career in retail with Sears and Montgomery Ward. Harold raised his family in Lakeland, FL and retired in Bradenton, FL spending his last years living in Ridge Manor, FL. Harold was a U.S.

He was preceded in death by his wife Martha (Ratliff) Myhand. He is survived by his daughters Sue Garcia (Rick) Ridge Manor, FL, Lea Daum (Bob) Overland Park, KS and Kay Rummel (Ray) Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his sisters Mary Galloway and Sharon Miller as well as his grandchildren Craig, Patrick, Sean, Ryan, Lindsey and Madison and great-grandchildren Caydin and Caleb.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 10:00am at Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church, 34350 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor, FL, 34350.







BENJAMIN'HAROLD'MYHAND, 87BRADENTON - Benjamin 'Harold' Myhand, 87, passed away February 12, 2017.Harold was born on December 2, 1929 in Birmingham, AL and moved all over the south due to his career in retail with Sears and Montgomery Ward. Harold raised his family in Lakeland, FL and retired in Bradenton, FL spending his last years living in Ridge Manor, FL. Harold was a U.S. Army veteran and spent the majority of his professional career in retail management as well as being a small business owner. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, gardening, cooking and spending quality time with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife Martha (Ratliff) Myhand. He is survived by his daughters Sue Garcia (Rick) Ridge Manor, FL, Lea Daum (Bob) Overland Park, KS and Kay Rummel (Ray) Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his sisters Mary Galloway and Sharon Miller as well as his grandchildren Craig, Patrick, Sean, Ryan, Lindsey and Madison and great-grandchildren Caydin and Caleb.Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 10:00am at Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church, 34350 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor, FL, 34350. Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Army Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com