BENJAMIN
|
'HAROLD'
MYHAND, 87
BRADENTON - Benjamin 'Harold' Myhand, 87, passed away February 12, 2017.
Harold was born on December 2, 1929 in Birmingham, AL and moved all over the south due to his career in retail with Sears and Montgomery Ward. Harold raised his family in Lakeland, FL and retired in Bradenton, FL spending his last years living in Ridge Manor, FL. Harold was a U.S. Army veteran and spent the majority of his professional career in retail management as well as being a small business owner. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, gardening, cooking and spending quality time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Martha (Ratliff) Myhand. He is survived by his daughters Sue Garcia (Rick) Ridge Manor, FL, Lea Daum (Bob) Overland Park, KS and Kay Rummel (Ray) Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his sisters Mary Galloway and Sharon Miller as well as his grandchildren Craig, Patrick, Sean, Ryan, Lindsey and Madison and great-grandchildren Caydin and Caleb.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 10:00am at Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church, 34350 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor, FL, 34350.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2017