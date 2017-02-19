ROSEMARY EVERETT RANDOLPH, 62
LAKELAND - Rosemary Everett Randolph was born Sept. 4,1954; and passed away on February 13, 2016.
A loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend, she was preceded in death by her parents Wallace T. & Irene A. Everett; and brother Wallace T. Everett, Jr. She is survived by her children Vanessa Clark, Chris Randolph (Jessica), Matt Randolph (Kiesha); granddaughters Stevie Rae Randolph, Kylee Ann Randolph; brothers James R. (Jean) Everett, Francis W. (Denise) Everett, and loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial/celebration of life will be held Sat. Feb. 25th, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Lake Parker Park, 910 Grenada St., Lakeland, FL, 33801. Please bring a dish. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2017