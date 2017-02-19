WOODROW WILSON
LAKE ALFRED - Woodrow Wilson Armstrong of Auburndale, FL, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. He was 98.
He grew up on a farm in Henry County Alabama, and married Mildred Vivienne DeVaugh-an in 1942. He later moved to Childersburg Alabama in 1949 where he worked for Kimberly Clark Corp. He retired in 1977 at the age of 59 and moved to Lake Alfred where he lived for 40 years and enjoyed fishing in the many lakes. He was a lifetime member of the Lions Club and he received many awards and served on the Board of Directors for a number of years. He was also a diehard Alabama fan.
Woodrow was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Vivienne DeVaugh-an; his brothers Roscoe Armstrong, Royce Armstrong, Polly Armstrong, and a sister Christine Cunningham. He is survived by sisters Ruth Douglas of Dothan, AL, Jean Davis of Childersburg, AL; daughters: Gail Allen Marquis of Auburndale, Nancy Hunt of Childersburg, AL; grandsons: Robert Wilson Allen of Atlanta, Michelle Jeffrey Allen of Lake Alfred, Bradford Emerson Hunt of Santa Fe, NM, Alan Armstrong Hunt of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren: Charles Thomas Clayton Allen, Robert Wilson Allen II, Emma Elise Allen, Henry Greer Hunt, Mary Grace Ireland Hunt, Kaelan Henry Armstrong Hunt, and Lochlan Woodrow Alan Hunt.
Viewing will be Monday February 20, 2017 from 9:30 am to 11:00 AM. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Graveside services will follow at 12 noon at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Alfred.
