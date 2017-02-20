CHRISTIE LEE
|
BURHANS, Sr., 92
WINTER HAVEN - Christie Lee Burhans, Sr., died 2/9/17.
He is survived by his wife Helen & his children: Bonnie, Chris, Jr. and Donna. He was predeceased by daughter Carolyn. He had 6 grandchildren and 4 great grand-children. He is also survived by Helen's children, Jeannine, Lori & Dan.
Chris was an educator in Polk Co. for many years & owned and operated Garden Grove Nursery. He always had a smile & a few words for everyone.
He was a proud Army veteran of World War II and is being interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2/21/17.
Published in Ledger on Feb. 20, 2017