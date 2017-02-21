Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BETTY

ANN STINNETT GRIDER, 89



LAKE WALES - Betty Grider passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Brandywyne Healthcare Center.

She was born July 7, 1927 in Dayton, Tennessee to the late Claude W. and Carrie (Smith) Stinnett. She was a retired Inventory Specialist for Citrus World. She has been a resident of the area since 1967 coming from Frostproof, FL. Betty loved to cook and her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Henry Grider, son in law Ed Edwards (Joyce's husband), sister Margaret Mize, brothers Jay Stinnett, Coy Stinnett, Creed Stinnett, Douglas Stinnett, Colonel Stinnett and great granddaughter Brittany Walker.

She is survived by her daughters Ruth Thomas (Howard Strickland) of Lakeland, FL, Brenda Joyce Edwards of Sebring, FL, son Ronald B. Grider (Edith) of Starke, FL, sisters Affie Stinnett of MI, Brenda Orns of MI, Claudia Yesh of MI, Daisy Schlegel of TN, Barbara McDaniel of IL, brother Harold Stinnett of TN, 7 grandchildren Cindy Alexander, Chuck Thomas, Michelle Cord, Lisa Hancock, Ernest Grider, Brian Grider, Cindy Sikes, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Silver Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .







BETTYANN STINNETT GRIDER, 89LAKE WALES - Betty Grider passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Brandywyne Healthcare Center.She was born July 7, 1927 in Dayton, Tennessee to the late Claude W. and Carrie (Smith) Stinnett. She was a retired Inventory Specialist for Citrus World. She has been a resident of the area since 1967 coming from Frostproof, FL. Betty loved to cook and her family.She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Henry Grider, son in law Ed Edwards (Joyce's husband), sister Margaret Mize, brothers Jay Stinnett, Coy Stinnett, Creed Stinnett, Douglas Stinnett, Colonel Stinnett and great granddaughter Brittany Walker.She is survived by her daughters Ruth Thomas (Howard Strickland) of Lakeland, FL, Brenda Joyce Edwards of Sebring, FL, son Ronald B. Grider (Edith) of Starke, FL, sisters Affie Stinnett of MI, Brenda Orns of MI, Claudia Yesh of MI, Daisy Schlegel of TN, Barbara McDaniel of IL, brother Harold Stinnett of TN, 7 grandchildren Cindy Alexander, Chuck Thomas, Michelle Cord, Lisa Hancock, Ernest Grider, Brian Grider, Cindy Sikes, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Silver Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close