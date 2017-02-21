BETTY
ANN STINNETT GRIDER, 89
LAKE WALES - Betty Grider passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Brandywyne Healthcare Center.
She was born July 7, 1927 in Dayton, Tennessee to the late Claude W. and Carrie (Smith) Stinnett. She was a retired Inventory Specialist for Citrus World. She has been a resident of the area since 1967 coming from Frostproof, FL. Betty loved to cook and her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Henry Grider, son in law Ed Edwards (Joyce's husband), sister Margaret Mize, brothers Jay Stinnett, Coy Stinnett, Creed Stinnett, Douglas Stinnett, Colonel Stinnett and great granddaughter Brittany Walker.
She is survived by her daughters Ruth Thomas (Howard Strickland) of Lakeland, FL, Brenda Joyce Edwards of Sebring, FL, son Ronald B. Grider (Edith) of Starke, FL, sisters Affie Stinnett of MI, Brenda Orns of MI, Claudia Yesh of MI, Daisy Schlegel of TN, Barbara McDaniel of IL, brother Harold Stinnett of TN, 7 grandchildren Cindy Alexander, Chuck Thomas, Michelle Cord, Lisa Hancock, Ernest Grider, Brian Grider, Cindy Sikes, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Silver Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2017