Miriam Christine Van Allen Smedema

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Christine Van Allen Smedema.

MARIAM CHRISTINE
VAN ALLEN SMEDEMA

LAKELAND - Miriam Christine Van Allen Smedema passed away on February 17, 2017, in Lakeland Florida.
She was born on July 19, 1924 to Leila and Lacy English. She is survived by her children, John Van Allen and Katherine Noll, 4 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 11:00 AM, at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, 637 Sixth Street Northwest, Winter Haven, FL. 33881.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .

logo
Funeral Home
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com