WILLIAM LENNON 'BILLY'
POWELL, 59
PLANT CITY - William Lennon 'Billy' Powell, age 59, a lifelong resident of Plant City, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Billy was born May 5, 1957 in Lakeland, FL. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plant City where he sang in the choir for many years. He attended Plant City Sr. High School (Class of 1975) and graduated from Florida Southern College in (1979). He had a long career at Publix Credit Union in Lakeland where he made many lifelong friends. Billy was an avid bridge player, cook, and baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.L. 'Double' and Lorene Powell. He is survived by cousins Steve Howell (Kathy), Larry Howell (Sarah), devoted care giver and friend Betty Dixon, plus many relatives and close friends.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, February 23, at 11:00 AM at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S., Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church or the
. Expressions of condolence at
www.HopewellFuneral.com .
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2017