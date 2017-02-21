MARTHA OWLETT

HUMMEL, 90



JACKSONVILLE - Martha Owlett Hummel, 90, passed away on February 15, 2017. Martha was born in Blossburg, PA on February 24, 1926.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years and father of her 5 children, Egbert Owlett, and her youngest son, Chris Owlett. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Nichols, Rio Rancho, NM, son, Rodney Owlett, Buffalo, NY, son, Randy Owlett, San Diego, CA; daughter, Sheila Finocchiaro, Middleburg, FL; her 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Martha was a hairdresser for over 25 years, and loved dancing, music, and flowers. She was known for her generosity and selflessness, always helping others and making friends wherever she would go.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Church at Suncoast, 4200 Georgetown Dr., Jacksonville, NY 33210.



