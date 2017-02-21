THOMAS CLIFTON 'CLIFF' L. NIX, 57
BLOOMINGTON, IL. - Thomas Clifton 'Cliff' L. Nix, 57, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Advocate Bro-Menn Medical Center, Normal.
His memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.
He was born March 3, 1959 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of Randal and Anita Goodall Nix. He married Mary Ann Enochs on May 14, 1982 in Connersville, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 35 years, Mary Ann Nix of Bloomington; his parents, Randal and Anita Nix of Winter Haven, FL; his mother-in-law, Chris Enochs; a brother-in-law, Gary Enochs; a sister-in-law, Lisa (Chris) Achgill; and two nieces, Allison and Emily Achgill, all of Connersville, IN. Also surviving are a great-aunt, Nellie Goodall; two uncles; and his miniature schnauzers, Coco and Kiki.
Cliff grew up in Haines City, Florida, graduating from Haines City High School in 1977. He attended Polk Community College and the University of Central Florida, graduating in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in Political Science/Pre-Law. He worked as a Claim Representative in both Auto and Fire for Allstate in Lakeland, Florida from 1982-1997. He and Mary Ann moved to Tulsa, OK in 1997 where he joined State Farm Insurance Companies as an auto claim representative. In 2001, they moved to Bloomington where he continued his career with State Farm, most recently working as a Business Analyst for Claims Data Analytics in the Analytic Reporting Unit. Cliff held numerous professional insurance designations, including CPCU, CLU and ChFC. In his youth, he was an avid softball player and was the pitcher for the three-time state championship team (1974-76) in Florida.
Cliff enjoyed writing, music, golf and spending time with his wife and their dogs. Never one to have met a stranger, Cliff was always quick with a joke or humorous story. He will be remembered for his big heart and his ability to put a smile on anyone's face.
