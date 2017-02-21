Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MILDRED JANE (FURST) JUDD, 76



LAKELAND - Mildred Jane (Furst) Judd 76, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Holton, Indiana, passed away Friday February 17, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

She was born November 18, 1940 in North Vernon, Indiana, the youngest of six children born to John and Bessie (Ray) Christian.

On April 5, 1958 she married Jack H. Furst in North Vernon, Indiana and he preceded her in death on February 6, 2009.

She was a devoted Christian and was a member of New Life Church in North Vernon, Indiana and The Haven Church of God in Winter Haven, Florida.

On April 16, 2011 she married Aaron Judd in Lakeland, Florida and he survives.

Survivors include her husband, Aaron Judd of Lakeland, Florida; her son, Jack R. Furst of Milton, Indiana, her daughter Kelley Furst of Indianapolis, Indiana; her step children: Lindsey Judd of Lakeland, Florida, Dena Conatser and her husband, Craig of Bradenton, Florida, Mark Judd and his wife, Kim of Swainsboro, Georgia; a sister, Betty Sexton and her husband, Eugene of North Vernon, Indiana; 8 grandchildren: Jacklynn Scott of Centerville, Ohio, Christie Stucker and her husband, Chris of Canaan, Michael Furst of North Vernon, Indiana, Toni Peterson and her husband, Shane of Vevay, Indiana, Edward Holler II and his wife Erin of Madison, Indiana, Mindy and Rachel Furst of Milton, Indiana; fourteen great grandchildren: Chandler and Brady Scott, Brenden, Belle, Kaitlyn and Cooper Stucker, Hunter, Mikailah, Gage and Georgia Peterson, Katlyn and Leslie Furst, Cali Holler and Meredith Webb; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bessie Christian; her husband, Jack H. Furst; her son, Randy Furst; a grandchild Jamie Holler; four brothers: Richard, John, Charlie and James Christian.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday February 21, 2017 from 5PM to 7PM at Lanier Funeral Home 717 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL. Funeral service will be held at 7 PM Tuesday February 21, 2017 with Pastor Billy Bamberg, officiating.







717 Griffin Road

Lakeland , FL 33805

