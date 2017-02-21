PHILIP 'PHIL'
SMART, 75
LAKELAND - Philip 'Phil' Smart, 75, born 1/17/42 in Limestone, Maine; went to be with Jesus Thursday, 2/16/17, just 3 1/2 weeks after his wife, Mona of 43 years passed.
He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence, his mother Rose, his wife Mona, sister Nin, brother Reggie, and brother Sylvio.
He served in the United States Marine Corps for 3 years. He moved to Lakeland in 1972 where he worked as a carpenter.
He is survived by sisters Judy, Martha, and Sylvia, daughter Michele Burrus (Jim) in CO, daughter Lorre King in FL, sons Michael and Patrick in NY, daughter Melissa in NY, son Chris in FL, grandson Kevin in FL, grandson William in CO, granddaughters Abby and Emily in FL, and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
There will be a private memorial in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Wounded Warrior Family Support.
Lanier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
