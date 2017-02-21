EDITH WOODROW ROGERS
HOOKER, 96
DOVER - Edith Woodrow Rogers Hooker, 96, of Dover, Florida, born to Tugalo and Carrie Rogers in Albertville, Alabama on November 13, 1920; entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2017. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dover, and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorenzo Thomas 'L.T.' Hooker, Sr.; sons, Michael and his wife Sharon, and Robert; and 8 siblings. She is survived by her children, Lorenzo, Jr. (Sharon), Don (Linda), and Nancy; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, and 3 great great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at 3:00 P.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 P.M. Interment at Turkey Creek Cemetery, Plant City.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2017