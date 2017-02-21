JUDY
SCHUSTERBAUER HAGLER, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Judy Schusterbauer Hagler, age 77, died from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on February 16, 2017.
Judy was born and raised in Rochester, New York and was the eldest of four daughters. Judy graduated from St. Agnes High School, and her first job, at 15, was working for her father at the Dairy Bar in North Chili, NY. After high school, Judy attended the Rochester Business Institute and upon graduation went to work for Eastman Kodak. While at Kodak, she became a hand model, and her hands were featured in a number of the company's advertising campaigns. Judy left Kodak to marry and become a stay-at-home mother. Judy and her family lived in Flint, Michigan; Medina, Ohio; and Naperville, Illinois before settling in Winter Haven, Florida in 1979.
Once Judy's children were grown, she became the Resource Coordinator at the Regency Medical Center Education Department Library at Winter Haven Women's Hospital. During her 19 years as Resource Coordinator she did many jobs, including enrolling expectant parents into classes, writing the monthly newsletter, coordinating the women's health fair, and serving as Chairperson of the Regency Benefit golf tournament. Judy's favorite part of her job was welcoming new babies into the world and helping to educate their parents to give them the best start possible in life.
She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Winter Haven. Judy served in many ministries over the years. She assisted as coordinator for RCIA, served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, sang in the Contemporary Choir and served as Lay Director for Christ Renews His Parish. She was known for the best fudge ever.
Judy loved to travel and was fortunate enough to have visited Italy, Ireland, and Germany. She also loved to sail the west coast of Florida. Judy loved to visit Walt Disney World and EPCOT and always enjoyed the holidays at the Disney resorts. She was an unofficial tour guide and loved to take any out-of-town visitors to the parks. In addition to traveling, Judy loved music, particularly Broadway musicals. She was a proud Auburn Mom who loved cheering on her team during football season.
Judy is survived by her daughter Julie Riganati (Dan) and son David Hagler (Susan). Judy was a proud and loving grandmother to her two grandsons Ryan and Brandon. She is also survived by her sisters Marianne Yahn, Nancy Kennedy Martins, and Joanne McBride, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
During her final illness, Judy was comforted by the caring staff at Gwynedd Square.
A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M N.W., Winter Haven, Florida, 33881 at 1pm on Saturday March 4, 2017, with a short reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CurePSP
( http://www.psp.org/donate/ ).
