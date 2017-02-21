JACQUELYN S.
STAACK, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Jacquelyn S. Staack, 93, of Winter Haven passed away on Feb. 18, 2017. She was born on March 12, 1923 in Hazelhurst, GA and moved to this area 92 years ago. Mrs. Staack was an Independent Insurance Agent at McDonald's Insurance Agency for 59 years. She was also a member of First Christian Church for 80 years, a member of Pilot Club International, and Beta Sigma Phi.
Mrs. Staack was preceded in death by her husband, F. Louis Staack. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Ray) Whitehead, grandchildren, Ric (Dawn) Whitehead, Ryan (Lynne) Whitehead, and great grandchildren, Rayden and Kyle.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven with a burial following at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2017