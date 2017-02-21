Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINTER HAVEN - Lingan Deitrick died Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at home with family.Lingan, along with four siblings, including a twin sister, grew up in Nutley, NJ, the son of Stapleton Conway Deitrick and Emily Randolph Deitrick; he was proud of his long Virginia lineage dating back to the 1600s including Kings, a governor of Virginia, and Pocahontas!Lingan considered his family his greatest legacy. He and Sally Mountsier married 66 years ago in 1950; he said that marrying her was the best decision that he'd ever made! They have 3 children, Polly (Lee) Burkhart of Winter Haven, Randy (Mary Ellen) Deitrick of Mountain Lakes, NJ, and Dr. Dave (Beth) Deitrick of Severna Park, MD. Lingan and Sally have 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren (and counting). Lingan loved to regale friends with the adventures and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was a committed husband, a dedicated father, and an extraordinary role model.As a teen, Lingan was active in the Civil Air Patrol, then proudly served in the Marine Corps in Okinawa during WWII and stateside during the Korean War . In 2013 he had the privilege of participating in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the WWII Memorial, an unforgettable experience for him and other WWII veterans.Following early retirement from his career as an executive with Owens Illinois, Lingan moved to Powhatan, VA where he and Sally started INQUIP, a distributor of large industrial equipment. This successful partnership reinforced what a great team they made!Lingan was creative and innovative. He graduated from Virginia Tech with an architectural degree and never saw a problem that he couldn't solve with wood, tools, or even an industrial sewing machine!Lingan loved music, his harmonica was always in his pocket; boating; a good joke; dogs; and his evening martini! He was an avid tennis player into his 80s and golfer into his 90s, playing with a men's group at Cypresswood.A service will be held in the Memorial Garden at Hope Presbyterian Church, 2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, at noon on Sunday, February 26th, 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, Winter Haven or Hope Presbyterian Church.

