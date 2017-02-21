Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANTHONY 'TONY' C. HARRIS, 70



LAKELAND - Anthony 'Tony' C. Harris passed on to be with our heavenly father on Thursday, February 16, 2017, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Tony was born in Atlanta, GA on September 19, 1946 to Charles and Helen Harris, graduated from Southwest High School, and went on to the

His distinguished career in the Air Force took him around the world and allowed him to serve in many different capacities. He was stationed at Maxwell AFB, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Rhein Main AB, Germany as the Postal Inspector for all of Europe where he was named the Administrative Officer of the Year for the USAF in 1974; Base Director of Administration, Duluth International Airport; ROTC Instructor at the University of Wisconsin Superior; ROTC Inspector General, Randolph AFB; the Foreign Military Sales officer, Riyadh Saudi Arabia; Director of Administration, AF Service & Information News Service, Kelly AFB TX; Secretary to the Joint Staff, United States Readiness Command and United States Special Operations Command. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (two Oak Leaf Clusters) and the Air Force Commendation Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters) and numerous unit awards during his 20 years of service.

After retiring from the USAF, he was the Director of Branscomb Memorial Auditorium at Florida Southern College for 23 years. The job allowed him to combine two things he truly enjoyed - music and working with young adults. In that role, he was able to connect with the students majoring in music and remained in contact with many of his prior students until his death. He was always young at heart.

Tony's dash was filled with many adventures - he was a pilot, traveled the world, and cared for many fur babies. But none of those adventures topped the love he had for his family. We know they are the reason he fought so hard through his cancer diagnoses over the past 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Virginia 'Ginny' Harris; daughters Jennifer (Eric) Wilwant and Michelle (Jeff) Blazowski of Tampa; brother David Harris, Atlanta GA; two granddaughters, Meredith Wilwant and Abby Wilwant; two grandsons, Kalle Wilwant and Evan Blazowski; his lifelong friend, Kay Harris Romaine of Tampa; and his Westies, Andy and Callie.

We'd like to thank Dr. Shalini Mulaparthi and her team at the Watson Clinic Cancer Center and all the nurses that provided him such wonderful care on the oncology floor and the ICU at Lakeland Regional Health.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 on Friday, February 24th at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL. A reception at the church will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may made in Tony's memory to: First United Methodist Church of Lakeland; SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland, FL, 33813; or the UGA Redcoat Marching Band, The University of Georgia, Athens, GA 30602.







72 Lake Morton Dr

Lakeland, FL 33801

