DONALD
|
ODOM, 87
BARTOW - Donald Odom passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at his home in Bartow.
Born June 27, 1929 in Bartow, he was the son of the late Charlie and Hazel (McLeod) Odom. Donald retired from Barney's Pumps after over 30 years of service as a Purchasing Manager. He served the Florida National Guard and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Bartow.
Along with his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his sister, Lynda Joyce Odom and is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 60 years, Sara Gibson Odom, his two daughters: Mary Beth Cornell of Atlanta, Leigh Ott (Greg) of Saint Petersburg, and his three sisters: Allene Chambers of Bartow, Beverly Conner (Dabney), also of Bartow, and Sandra Riggio (Joe) of Seffner.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 24th at First United Methodist Church of Bartow at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers charitable contributions can be made to the
1920 Florida Avenue S., Lakeland, FL 33803 or the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise, FL, 32725.
First United Methodist Church
455 S Broadway Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2017