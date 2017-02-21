Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ODOM. View Sign

DONALD

ODOM, 87



BARTOW - Donald Odom passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at his home in Bartow.

Born June 27, 1929 in Bartow, he was the son of the late Charlie and Hazel (McLeod) Odom. Donald retired from Barney's Pumps after over 30 years of service as a Purchasing Manager. He served the Florida National Guard and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Bartow.

Along with his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his sister, Lynda Joyce Odom and is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 60 years, Sara Gibson Odom, his two daughters: Mary Beth Cornell of Atlanta, Leigh Ott (Greg) of Saint Petersburg, and his three sisters: Allene Chambers of Bartow, Beverly Conner (Dabney), also of Bartow, and Sandra Riggio (Joe) of Seffner.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 24th at First United Methodist Church of Bartow at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers charitable contributions can be made to the 1920 Florida Avenue S., Lakeland, FL 33803 or the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise, FL, 32725.







455 S Broadway Ave

Bartow, FL 33830

