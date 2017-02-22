WARREN R.
WHITEHURST, 81
Iron Worker
WINTER HAVEN - Warren R. Whitehurst was born 7/10/35, in Bartow, FL; and passed away 2/17/17, at Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL.
He was a lifelong resident of Polk County, and a member of the Church of God. He was also an iron worker and a Mason.
Mr. Whitehurst is survived by his wife Joan M. Whitehurst, Winter Haven; son Joseph C. Whitehurst (Melissa), Lakeland; daughter Deborah Lester (Mark), Winter Haven; brother Wayne S. Whitehurst, Bartow; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, 2/25/17, at First Church of God, 3025 US Hwy. 92, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL., 33823.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2017