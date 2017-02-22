TERRY L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRY L. CALDWELL.
CALDWELL, 67
LAKELAND - Terry L. Caldwell, 67, of Lakeland, passed away on February 18, 2017. He was born March 17, 1949 in Harrisburg, PA, to parents Wayne and Elizabeth Caldwell.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Jennifer. He is survived by his sons Keith and Kevan Caldwell; his daughter Terra Caldwell; grandchildren Isabella and Rhys Caldwell; brothers Scott and Robert Caldwell.
Most recently, his career connected with his love of food and health, working for Terrie Lobb Catering as a chef, and as a manager for Chamberlin's Natural Foods. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, hiking and gardening. He possessed a vast knowledge of nutritional supplements and vitamins which helped to enhance the well-being of everyone that surrounded him. Music also played a major role in his life. He actively played bass guitar in various groups for over 50 years, most recently were the Florida Cyclones. He will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2017