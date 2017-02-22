IRENE
SHARP HICKEY VICKERS, 88
DANIA BEACH - Irene Sharp Hickey Vickers, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. Irene was born August 27, 1928, in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Howard and Evelyn Hickey and has resided in Dania Beach for the past 10 years.
Irene is survived by her sons, Lee Scott Vickers of Dania Beach and Dr. Charles Vickers (Ruth) of Lakeland; grandchildren, Benjamin Vickers of Lakeland, Katy Vickers Salomon (Chaim) of Long Island, NY.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017, at 11 a.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Those unable to attend may offer a condolence at: www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2017