WINTER HAVEN - Gordon Waldon Toole, Jr., age 84 passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

He was born August 26, 1932 in Winter Haven, FL. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He retired in 1987 from GTE as a Service Supervisor. Mr. Toole was a member of Central Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and Golfing.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Rena Mae Toole, step-mother: Juanita Toole, father: Gordon Toole, sisters: Martha and Hazel Toole and great granddaughter: Tayler Herrmann. Mr. Toole is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vicki Toole, children Sandra Torn of Cameron, NC, Karen Toole of Dublin, OH, Wayne Toole of Sacramento, CA, Lisa Grinslade of Winter Haven, FL and Ryan Toole of Winter Haven, FL, 8 brothers and sisters, 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Visitation is Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 1 till 2 pm with funeral services at 2:00 pm, both at Central Baptist Church, Winter Haven, FL.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.ott-laughlin.com



Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2017

www.ott-laughlin.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

