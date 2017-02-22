RONALD ANTHONY
LOVE, 49
WINTER HAVEN - Ronald Anthony Love, 49, of Winter Haven, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017.
Born December 23, 1967 in Winter Haven, he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was owner of Double L-L Inc. and coached Football with Winter Haven Youth Football and Little League Baseball in Dundee.
He is preceded in death by a brother Kevin Love.
He is survived by: his wife of nine years, Lisa Love; three sons, Dallas Love, Dalton Love and Dylan Trevarthen; his mother, Dorothy Barnett of Haines City; his father, Virgil Love of Haines City; and a sister, Dianna Love and her husband Todd Kelley of Haines City.
The family will receive friends from 9:00am till 11:00am, Friday, February 24, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00am with interment following at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2017